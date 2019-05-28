ISIS terrorists movement: Lakshadweep admin reviews security, directs high vigil

NEW DELHI: The Lakshadweep administration Tuesday held a multi-agency security review meeting following intelligence reports that a boat carrying 15 Islamic State (IS) terrorists had set off from Sri Lanka to the scenic islands.

Farooq Khan, the Administrator of the Union Territory, held a meeting at Kavaratti with senior officials of the local administration, Navy and Coast Guard, a Lakshadweep administration spokesperson said.

He said Naval officers briefed Khan that both the Navy and Coast Guard vessels are undertaking enhanced patrolling across all the islands of Lakshadweep.

“The surveillance by Naval maritime patrol aircraft is also in progress and all possible measures have been taken to prevent such intrusion in any of the islands in Lakshadweep,” the spokesperson said, quoting the defence officials. (AGENCIES)