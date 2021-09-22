Irani inaugurates sports stadium at Magam

‘Purpose of visit to know about public grievances’

Excelsior Correspondent

BUDGAM, Sept 22: As a part of the Union Government’s J&K outreach initiative, Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on her concluding day of visit to Budgam maintained that the objective of centre’s outreach to UT of J&K has been initiated to know about the grievances of the people at the ground level.

She assured that demands and grievances projected would be put up with Centre as well as with the local government of J&K UT for early redressal.

The Minister inaugurated sports stadium Magam constructed and developed on the latest patterns by J&K sports council. The Minister at the stadium witnessed a live football match and interacted with the players of the local clubs.

Irani also visited the Horticulture High density orchard and fruit & vegetable preservation unit at Malpora Magam. On the occasion while interacting with the farmers she said that Kashmir has a huge potential to become the 2nd largest producer of high quality apples in the world. “There is a need for diversification in fruit production for introduction at global level. Kashmir is fortunate to have a conducive climate and fertile land for high yield cultivation of horticulture produce,” she added.

The Minister directed concerned horticulture authorities to organize awareness camps in the area to involve more and more progressive farmers towards high diversity plantation. She assured that the Government will envisage all necessary support, technical guidance, sponsorship through banks to the farmers and Farm Producing Organizations (FPOs) willing to adopt high density plantation.

Earlier on her visit, the Minister inaugurated Anaemia Camp at Govt. Degree College Magam and also visited craft village Kanihama. The Minister interacted with local artisans and Self Help Groups from NRLM. She was accompanied by Secretary Social Welfare, Sheetal Nanda, DC Budgam Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza among many others.

Meanwhile, Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani also interacted with the senior JK Police officers and lady officers at GOs Mess, Humhama, Budgam.

DGP Dilbag Singh introduced the officers to the Minister after which interaction took place.

She hailed the JKP’s efforts during the COVID-19 in implementing the Government directives and extending the helping hand to the people in need. She asked the officers to increase the visibility of women deployment at important places taking into account the equality and empowerment of the women in the force.