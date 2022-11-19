IPS Sarah Rizvi posted as DIG Police Headquarters J&K

JAMMU, Nov 19: Jammu and Kashmir Home Department on Saturday posted a woman IPS officer from Gujarat as Deputy Inspector General of Police Administration in Jammu and Kashmir police headquarters.

“In the interest of administration, Sarah Rizvi, IPS (RR: 2008), awaiting orders of posting, is hereby posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police (Administration), Police Headquarters, J-K, against an available vacancy, with immediate effect,” order reads.

Notably, Sarah Rizvi (Gujarat, 2008) was given inter-cadre deputation from Gujarat cadre to the UT of Jammu and Kashmir earlier this month. (Agencies)