IoTechWorld Avigation, Syngenta to start spraying agro-chemicals through drones on commercial basis

NEW DELHI, Mar 22: Agri-drone manufacturer IoTechWorld Avigation and agro-chemical major Syngenta India will start commercial spraying services in many states, including Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Haryana from the upcoming Kharif season.

In February this year, Syngenta India had signed pact with IoTechWorld for drone spraying.

IoTechWorld and Syngenta have already conducted the drone yatra in 13 states and demonstrated the benefits of agriculture drones to more than 1 lakh farmers in 17,000 km yatra, the startup said in a statement.

A joint pilot activity using actual agrochemicals has been successfully conducted in Ludhiana, Punjab wherein farmers and agri-entrepreneurs were briefed about the benefits of using drone technology in spraying of agrochemicals.

IoTechWorld Co-founders Deepak Bhardwaj and Anoop Upadhyay said, “We have joined hands with Syngenta India to facilitate drone spraying across India. We did a pilot in the state of Punjab and the response has been very encouraging.”

“As a next step, both the companies jointly plan to amplify the activities in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal,” they said.

IoTechWorld was founded in 2017. (PTI)