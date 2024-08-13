Involve grass-root workers in selection of candidates: Wani

J&K Assembly elections

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 12: In its readiness for the electoral challenge, the JKPCC president, Vikar Rasool Wani has asked all the district heads to gear up their activities and consolidate position in all parts of JKUT for emerging victorious in the upcoming Assembly elections.

In a press statement issued today, Wani requested all the district presidents of the party to involve grass- root level workers in the selection of potential candidates for upcoming Assembly elections.

In this regard, DCC presidents have been asked to call meeting of prominent leaders and workers of their respective districts including Frontal organizations, Departments/ Cells, etc in order to ensure their involvement in the selection of candidates.

JKPCC chief has already communicated to DCC presidents, asking them to prepare panel of potential candidates for each Assembly constituency in their respective districts, which is required to be submitted to Pradesh Election Committee (PEC) by August 15, 2024, a JKPCC spokesman said.