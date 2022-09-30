International Wushu Gold Medalist calls on LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, September 30: International Wushu Gold Medalist, Ms Sadia Tariq today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhawan.

She was accompanied by National Chief Coach of India and Dronacharya Awardee, Sh Kuldeep Handoo. In the meeting, they apprised the Lt Governor about various issues related to the promotion and development of sports, including establishment of National Wushu Academy in J&K.

They informed that seven sports persons from J&K are being selected for the Junior National Wushu Coaching camp for the upcoming 8th Junior World Wushu Championship, to be held in Indonesia in the month of December.

The Lt Governor observed that development of sports and nurturing the sporting talent are among the top priorities of the UT government.

Ground-breaking steps are being taken for creating world-class infrastructure, and the government is committed to provide necessary support to the sportspersons and athletes of Jammu & Kashmir, added the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor assured the deputation that all their concerns and demands would be looked into meticulously.