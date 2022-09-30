Dr Jitendra chairs DISHA meeting of Kathua district; Says efforts afoot to open Tata memorial Cancer Institute in Kathua

Phase-I of Shahpur Kandi project to be completed by December 2022, Ujh Multipurpose project to start soon

Multi- facility Tourist village to come up at entry point, Lakhanpur

KATHUA, SEPTEMBER 30:- Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Science & Technology, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office and Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space Dr Jitendra Singh today chaired District Development Coordination & Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting to review progress on various Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) being implemented in Kathua district.

The meeting was attended by DDC Chairperson, Mahan Singh, DDC Vice Chairperson, Raghunandan Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, Rahul Pandey, MC Nagri Parole, Anil Singh, MC Hiranagar Advocate Vijay Kumar Sharma, MC Basohli Sumesh Sapolia, MC Billawar, Uma Kant Basotra, BDC Chairpersons, DDC members and nominated members of DISHA committee besides district officers of different departments.

District Development Commissioner gave a PowerPoint presentation on the achievements and progress recorded under different Centrally Sponsored Schemes besides status of various development projects being executed by different departments and agencies in the district.

It was informed in the meeting that out of total 265 schemes under PMGSY Phase I and Phase II, 204 works have been completed and the rest are at different stages of execution in the district.

On enquiring about the status of Arun Jaitley International Sports Stadium coming up at Hiranagar, DC Kathua apprised that the architectural drawing of the project has been prepared and sent for accord of approval to the concerned authorities.

Dr Singh directed the concerned officers to pace up the execution of allotted work as it is a project of national importance which in the coming times will provide multi-sports facilities to youngsters besides giving them an array of opportunities to nurture their sports talent.

DC, while appraising the Union minister about the status of Jal Jeevan Mission, informed that the works on all 299 schemes have been tendered.

While taking note of slow pace of JJM works, Dr Jitendra Singh enjoined upon the concerned executing agencies to speed up the works and put in concerted efforts so as to realize the objective of ‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’ by providing Functional Household Tap Water connections covering all beneficiaries.

While taking scheme wise review of the projects undertaken by different departments, Dr Singh stressed for timely completion of projects of people’s importance within stipulated time frame. He emphasized on elected PRI’s to work in tandem with administration to achieve desired development results.

Union MOS took a comprehensive review of physical and financial achievements of centrally sponsored schemes including PMGSY, Irrigation, PMDP, RDSS, MGNREGA, PMAY-G, PMAY-G( AWAAS PLUS), AMrit sarovar, SBM(G), PMAY-U, SAMAGRA Shiksha besides scheme under Health, Agriculture, Labor, FCS&CA, Employment etc.

While discussing major road works under execution by BRO, NABARD-PWD(R&B), CRF, City and Town Programme and JKPCC, Dr Jitendra Singh reviewed the latest status of projects including dyala chack- ramkote road, haria chak-rajbagh road, Nakkian-kharkada road besides chattergala raod which has been proposed phase-ii of Bharatmala project.

Dr Singh also passed directions for early completion of works on Hatli road and Juthana Bridge which have been delayed for one or other reason.

The Minister informed that the first phase of the much anticipated Shahpur Kandi Project will be completed by December 2022. Besides, work on the Ujh Multipurpose project will be started soon.

Union MOS also directed DC Kathua to identify and procure land for establishing a unit of Tata Memorial Cancer institute in Kathua. He said the hospital will provide much relief to the patients of the region battling against the deadly disease of Cancer.

Dr Singh also disclosed about the establishment of a multi-facility tourist village at the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir Lakhanpur for giving pleasant and memorable experience to the tourists arriving in J&K via road.

Dr Singh called upon the concerned officers to ensure 100% coverage of beneficiaries under IAY and Ayushman-Sehat, further asked PRI’s to ensure all deserving people shall entail the benefit of these schemes.

DDC Chairperson highlighted the issues of compensation for rain and flood affected families, pending MGNREGA liabilities, opening of new Kendriya Vidyalayas in Sheetal Nagar and Basohli besides other matters.