International Border in Jammu Frontier Incident Free, Safe: BSF IG

Jammu, Nov 30: The International Border in the Jammu frontier is incident free and safe despite infiltration attempts from across the border, a senior Border Security Force (BSF) official said on Wednesday.

Drone activity has also largely decreased in Jammu and the majority of weapons and other materials dropped from unmanned aerial vehicles have also been recovered, BSF Inspector General (Jammu Frontier) DK Boora said at a press conference here.

“The (International) border is incident free despite huge pressure on the forces and attempts from across the border to carry out infiltrations,” he said.

“The border is safe and secure. We have been able to keep it safe.

“All infiltration attempts have been foiled. Seven infiltration bids were foiled and all the guides and infiltrators eliminated,” he added.

Boora added that four AK assault rifles and seven pistols had been recovered. (Agencies)