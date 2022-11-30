Huge cache of arms and explosives seized from terrorist hideout in J&K’s Poonch

JAMMU, Nov 30: Security forces on Wednesday busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Poonch and recovered a large cache of arms and explosives, a police official said.

The recoveries made from the hideout included two AK assault rifles, six magazines, 69 rounds, one pistol with a magazine and five hand grenades, the official said.

He said the hideout was unearthed during a joint search operation by police and Army at village Nabna in Surankote tehsil.

However, no one was arrested during the operation, the official added.

The operation is still in progress, they added. (Agencies)