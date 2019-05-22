Interested in ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi’ sequel: Sudhir Mishra

MUMBAI: Sudhir Mishra says he is currently “exploring” the possibility of a sequel to his 2003 feature “Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi” but the director is clear he will not make a follow-up for the sake of it.

Starring Kay Kay Menon, Shiney Ahuja and Chitrangda Singh, the critically-acclaimed film was set against the backdrop of Emergency and chronicled the story of three young people in the 1970s when the country was undergoing social and political churning.

“The sequel is in exploration stage. We have been thinking about the ‘how and what’ of it. Writing a sequel to a book is easy because you have total freedom. In a film, there are actors (but) they have grown. It’s much more complicated,” Sudhir told PTI.

The director said he and producer Pritish Nandy are considering a sequel but for that things should fall in place naturally.

“We have thought of something but then we rejected it. If there’s a sequel which comes naturally and you can make it within the context, then great. I’m interested in making the sequel, so is Pritish,” he said.

In 2010s, the director had announced a film titled “Pehle Aap Janab”, originally called “Mehrunissa”.

The film was reported to be headlined by Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor. The filmmaker later said he would be opting for a younger cast, but then the project was delayed indefinitely.

Sudhir said he is now planning to revive the project.

“I’ll make that in two years. I’ll rework that now. It’s a story of two friends based in Lucknow. It’s also an ode to the city where I belong. That is on the cards.”

He is currently looking forward to Hotstar Special “Hostages”, which marks his digital debut. The show, backed by Applause Entertainment, is a remake of the 2013 Israeli TV series of the same name. It will stream from May 31. (AGENCIES)

