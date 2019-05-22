Interested in ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi’ sequel: Sudhir Mishra

MUMBAI, May 22: Sudhir Mishra says he is currently “exploring” the possibility of a sequel to his 2003 feature “Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi” but the director is clear he will not make a follow-up for the sake of it.

Starring Kay Kay Menon, Shiney Ahuja and Chitrangda Singh, the critically-acclaimed film was set against the backdrop of Emergency and chronicled the story of three young people in the 1970s when the country was undergoing social and political churning. “The sequel is in exploration stage. We have been thinking about the ‘how and what’ of it. Writing a sequel to a book is easy because you have total freedom. (PTI)