Wrestler Benia Min of JKP lifts Hut-Parthal Dangal title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KATRA, May 22: J&K Wrestler Benia Min of J&K Police from Basantgarh, Udhampur defeated Wrestler Umesh of Mathura (UP) and lifted the 8th Hut-Parthal Dangal title, here.

The event was organized by Hut-Parthal Dangal Committee in collaboration with J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association, under the overall supervision of Deepak Wazir and Rattan Singh (Ex Sarpanch).

The Wrestler from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and J&K State participated in the one-day long famous and historic Vishal Dangal which was witnessed by large gathering of around 10,000 people.

Commandant 6th Battalion CRPF Katra was the chief guest on the occasion. Former Joint Secretary J&K State Sports Council, Shiv Kumar Sharma who is also Treasurer Indian Style Wrestling Association presided over the function. Retired Lecturer Mubarik Singh and Sarpanch Hut, Sham Lal were the guests of honour.

The first Malli main bout winner Wrestler Benia Min was awarded with a cash prize of Rs 60,000 while runners-up Wrestler Umesh got Rs 40, 000.

The2nd main bout was won by Kapil of Guru Hanuman Akhara Delhi who defeated Wrestler Sumit of Mathura (U.P).

Kapil was awarded with a cash prize of Rs 12,000 while runners-up Wrestler Sumit got Rs 9,000.

56 bouts were played in the day-long Dangal and an amount of Rs 3, 00,400 was distributed in the shape of cash prizes among the winners and runners-up Wrestlers by Jatinder Kumar Gupta, Shiv Kumar Sharma, Mubarik Singh and Rattan Singh.

Wrestler Ranjeet of J&K Police was declared as the best Wrestler of the Dangal. He was awarded with a cash prize of Rs 1,100 by Jatinder Kumar Gupta and Shiv Kumar Sharma.

Senior most citizen of Village Hut, Ganga Ram (110 years), was honoured with Mata Ki Chunni, Desi Ghee and Juice on the occasion.