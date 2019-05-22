MUN 2019 concludes at KC Public School

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 22: The three days’ KC Model United Nations (MUN) Conference concluded with an impressive function held at KC Sports Club today afternoon. Prof Kulwant Singh, Controller of Exams & HoD and Dean of Faculty of Law, University of Jammu graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Raju Chowdhary, Chairman of KC Public School, Arti Chowdhary, Managing Director and Arjun Chowdhary, Vice Chairman of KCPS were also present on the occasion.

While addressing the delegates, Prof Singh summarized the role of youngsters in shaping the future of the society and the nation. He also talked about human rights laws and their necessity.

110 delegates from Jammu schools took part in the conference. Best delegate AIPPM went to Ananya Singh. High Recommendation AIPPM was awarded to Arjun Mahajan and Special Mention AIPPM was conferred on Ojasvi Koul. Chahat Pandita was declared best delegate, ECOSOC. Ananya Mahajan received High Recommendations and Arnav Vaid got Special Mention in ECOSOC.

The best delegate (UNSC) awards went to Vedant Singh. High Recommendations in UNSC were Puru Gupta and Agastya Bajaj. Special Mention award in this category went to Sahar Rohmetra and Dhvani Gupta. Best delegate UNHRCA was Aryan Sharma. High recommendation UNHRC went to Bhavyata Anand and special mention UNHRC was given to Samarth Gupta. Best delegate IP was Aniket Sharma (Photography) whereas High Commendation IP went to Ujjwal Sharma. Akshita Mengi received Special Mention award in IP (Photography).

The organizing committee comprised of Soham Amla (Head), Vanshika Pandoh, Adhyan Sharma, Muskan Manhas, Vasu Sethi, Aryan Sharma, Anush Sharma, Arham Jain, Utkarsh Khajuria, Pranav Koul, Anika Gandotra, Palak Gupta, Rudra Gupta and Akshat Bargotra along with Ayush Sharma as Director General, Avril Attri as Director and Sparsh Bhat as Secretary. The conference was declared closed by Secretary General Sparsh Bhat. Principal KC Public School, Amarendra Kumar Mishra presented the vote of thanks.