Inter-State Drug Peddler Held With 5.8 Kg Ganja In Jammu

JAMMU, June 22: An alleged inter-state drug peddler was arrested along with 5.8 kg ganja here, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

Shivshankar Kumar, a resident of Rampur Shamchand in Vaishali district of Bihar, was intercepted by a police party near Railway Pulley in Narwal area of Jammu when he was moving with the contraband, the spokesman said.

He was arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said, adding investigation of the case is going on to expose forward and backward linkages of the arrested accused. (Agencies)