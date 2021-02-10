Inter-cadre deputation of IAS officers

As UT of Jammu and Kashmir is reeling under the shortage of IAS officers, relaxation in norms of the policy of three and two years having been arranged by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), such a shortage is sought to be overcome . With this decision as many as five IAS officers could get the posting in the UT and we could expect better and quick decision making process and better administration in the UT. We had , through these columns been advocating for posting of local officers from J&K back to this UT who were otherwise posted in other states and Union Territories. It is not that with these five officers getting back , the problem of shortage was going to be resolved in full but some more officers in the requisite cadre would be posted on deputation to Jammu and Kashmir. Getting back the UT based officers could materialise, it may be noted, only after the norms of completing a minimum period of nine years of service for IAS officers were relaxed for five years only . However, such a relaxation is only on one time basis as the cadre is primarily on all India level with mobility as the main characteristic. If cadre review would have been conducted by the previous Governments and in time , the position would have been comfortable