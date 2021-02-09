IYA questions selection process, demands cancellation of list

‘246 Yoga Therapists appointed after 15 days training’

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 9: Indian Yoga Association (IYA) has expressed concern over the selection of 246 Yoga Therapists in J&K through short term course of just 15 days.

In a press conference here today Dr. Shreyansh Jain, IYA Chairman said even there was disparity and regional bias in the selection as 148 selected candidates were from Kashmir and only 98 from Jammu region.

He also said that the 15 days course was conducted during the lockdown period last year for 10+2 qualified candidates and the list of selected candidate for the post of Yoga Therapists was posted on the website of the concerned department.

“As there was 2G internet available in J&K that time, only few people visited the website to know about the selection of the candidates on 15 days training,” Jain claimed.

Demanding scrapping of the list of selected candidates, Anil Swaraj, IYA Spokesperson said only the candidates having proper degree or diploma from some recognized institute should be considered for the post of Yoga Therapists.

“The department invited the applications of candidates having qualification of 10+2 when there were plenty of youth in Jammu division having diploma and degree in Yoga from different universities and other institutions,” he said.

Swaraj also said that lot of people have qualified Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3 from Yoga Certifying Board (YCB)—a body created by Ministry of Ayush to certify Yoga professionals.

“IYA is also PrCB (Professional Certifying Body) approved by YCB for these levels along with Patanjali Yoga Peeth and several other institutions. When such talent pool is available why hurry was done to expedite the whole process without reaching entire Yoga candidates,” he maintained

Bansi Lal, Rajya Prabhari Bharat Swabhiman Trust; Dr Sajuta Satu, Rajya Prabhari Mahila Patanjali Yog Samiti; Dev Yog Raj Goswami, Member Yoga Society J&K/Member IYA; Jai Ram Sharma; Anil Swraj, Media Prabhari IYA; Lal Singh Nag, Treasurer IYA; Yog Raj Khajuria, Rajya Prabhari Patanjali Yog Samiti and Sudha Chander Sharma, District Prabhari Bharat Swabhiman Trust were also present in the press conference.