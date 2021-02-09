Book titled ‘Sports Journalism’ released

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 9: Government Degree College (GDC) Bishnah organized a book release function in honour of book published by one of the faculty members Dr Ranjeeta Langeh of Physical Education Department.

Dr Langeh authored a book titled “Sports Journalism”. This book is an outcome of hard work that author put in compiling the chapters ranging from Sports Broadcasting and Sports Marketing to Public Relation and Advertisement in Journalism.

The aim and objective of this book is to cater the academic need of undergraduate and postgraduate students of Physical Education Department (PHE).

While introducing the book, the author spoke at length about the global and local need of sports journalism and the importance of this subject for students in order to become the future of sports journalist.

The guest of this book release ceremony was Dr Anuradha Pandu, Principal GDC Bishnah, who congratulated Dr Langeh with kind words of praise for this effort which will ultimately help students to find career in sports media organisation.

Dr Hardeep Kaur, HOD Economics, Professor Archana Bakshi, HOD English, Dr Alka Sharma, HOD Education, Dr Suman Bala HOD, Botany, Staff Secretary Prof Amit Kumar Sharma and other faculty members of the college including the students graced the occasion.