Inspirational young hero of Kangan dedicates life to river rescues

Suhail Bhat

Srinagar Aug 22: In a remarkable display of valour and unwavering selflessness, a young man from Kangan area of Ganderbal district has dedicated his life to rescuing individuals from the waters of the Sind River and its tributaries, often involving the retrieval of deceased bodies.

With a heart as deep as the river itself, 25-year-old Haris Bashir Rather discovered his calling in saving lives and assisting in the recovery of bodies lost in river waters, drawing inspiration from his teacher, Bashir Ahmad Mir, an active participant in these rescue missions.

Haris, possessing an intense passion for swimming and aiding those struggling in the water, vividly recalls the turning point that ignited his commitment. Witnessing his mentor, Bashir Ahmad Mir, engage in the process of saving lives, Haris’s determination to make a difference surged to new heights.

Reflecting on his journey, Haris recounted his inaugural rescue operation in 2014. The incident occurred in the Prang area of the district, where three young boys tragically drowned in a river.

“Since that pivotal moment, I have tirelessly pursued this mission, never wavering in my resolve to prevent loss of life due to drowning incidents,” he said.

Navigating treacherous, fast-flowing waters presents its own set of challenges, and overcoming the fear that naturally accompanies such endeavours demands time and unwavering determination.

“The initial fear of confronting swift currents is undeniable,” Haris admitted, “but with experience, you gradually conquer it. Most importantly, the satisfaction derived from saving a life outweighs any apprehension.”

While Haris has made efforts to save lives in numerous cases, he recalls at least 15 incidents where he successfully located missing bodies in the water. He also recalled how he had to face the anger of family members of the victims, which he described as another challenge.

Addressing his family’s concerns about the hazardous nature of his chosen path, Haris shared that he has managed to convince them of the importance of his mission.

“My family has expressed their worries,” Haris said, “but I have managed to persuade them because this is my passion, and I have honed my skills as both a proficient swimmer and a dedicated rescuer over time.”

Despite not being a trained swimmer or rescuer, the impact he is making has earned him accolades from residents as well, who say that his journey stands as a testament to the power of compassion and determination.