Inputs on likely terror attack in south India: Top commander

PUNE: The Army has received inputs that there may be a terror attack in southern part of India, a top Army commander said on Monday.

Some abandoned boats have been recovered in the Sir Creek area, Lt Gen S K Saini, GOC-in-C of the Army’s Southern Command, told reporters at an event near Pune.

“We have got many inputs that there may be a terrorist attack in southern part of India and the peninsular India,” he said.

The Army has undertaken measures for capacity building and capability development in the Sir Creek area, keeping in mind the enhanced threat perception, he said.

He was replying to a question related to terror inputs and Pakistan’s enhanced deployment close to the Sir Creek area. (AGENCIES)