Innovation And Research Will Now Become The Soul And Integral Pillar Of The Universities: LG Sinha

KATRA, Aug 19: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the 20th Foundation Day celebration of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), at Matrika Auditorium today.

At the event, the Lt Governor laid foundation stones for the infrastructural projects worth Rs 70 Crore.

In his address, the Lt Governor congratulated the students, faculty and the staff members of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University and commended the significant contribution of the university in the education sector.

“In the last two decades, SMVDU has nurtured students, served the knowledge economy of the country with great distinction and aspires to empower young generation,” the Lt Governor said.

Education awakens the mind. It offers the ability to question the status quo and the questions sow the seeds of growth. It is the responsibility of our Universities and teaching community to prepare enlightened citizens through research, inquiry, creativity, innovation and contribute to realize the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’, he said.

Addressing the gathering, the Lt Governor talked about the emergence of new technologies and its impact on the society.

“Cutting-Edge tools of Artificial Intelligence and the explosion of new technologies have brought social equality. It is changing the way we collect, process and utilize the knowledge for a better world. This change also presents vast opportunities to every individual to grow and prosper,” the Lt Governor said.

He advised the Universities to recalibrate, reform and readjust themselves to adapt to the changes. It is high time we realize that the traditional learning process and education that we have known for many decades will no longer exist in the future, he said.

In the technology driven world, the recalibration in education will liberate students from conventional academic content, disciplines and train them with skills and ability to succeed in the uncharted future, the Lt Governor added.

Today, scientists, academicians and thinkers both from Global North and Global South are redefining education and its objectives, the Lt Governor said. He asked the higher educational institutions and universities to aim for global excellence and competitive advantage.

We are living in the world of surprises where the only constant in life is change. But, the biggest challenge is to prepare students for the jobs that don’t yet exist. We need to provide them with skills that will remain relevant and complement the growing pace of change, he added.

He said there has been a tectonic shift from what we were producing as an agriculture society to now as a knowledge society.

Journey from raw materials to knowledge products has been phenomenal. Innovation and research will now become the soul and integral pillar of the Universities, he added.

Highlighting the significant features of the National Education Policy 2020, the Lt Governor said , under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister, the progressive education policy offers the key to unlock the vast potential of basic knowledge, applied skills, critical thinking, collaboration, leadership, creativity, innovation, lifelong learning and career skills like flexibility, adaptability as well as social and cross cultural skill.

The Lt Governor also emphasized on the stronger industry-academic relationship. He said, in the next 5 years the manufacturing will shift towards automation which means innovation and digital transformation will play a significant role.

India has already formulated action plan for 12 identified champion sectors that include IT, ITeS, Tourism, Legal Services, Communication Services, Environment and the Education Sector. I am confident by 2030 India will become unique emerging Services market and a global manufacturing hub, he added.

The Lt Governor also shared the unique endeavour of the Jammu University to prepare students for future jobs through Design your Degree program. Such reforms will empower the students to take ownership of their own career paths and make the changes they want in their careers rather than waiting to react to changes imposed on them, he added.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor felicitated the students who excelled in various competitions.

Prof. (Dr.) Pragati Kumar, Vice Chancellor, SMVDU presented the achievements of the University and gave an overview of the key initiatives taken by the university for the holistic development of the students.

Mahamandleshwar Shri Swami Vishveshvaranand Giriji Maharaj and other board members of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB; Babila Rakwal, Deputy Commissioner, Reasi; senior officials, faculty members of the university and students were present on the occasion.