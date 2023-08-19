Inner Voice

A DREAM WORTH

Last night when I retired and slept.

At midnight I dreamt

And dreamt you know what ?

Like a humming bird I am flying

Elliptically soaring so high

Spearheading towards the sky.

Enroute met a beautiful dame

Success is her name.

Curiously she asked where to my friend .

I am on my scheduled flight

Sky is the limit I have heard.

Further she quipped how far off

Rest I will only when I surpass that limit

And distance does not matter.

Beyond that the other world resides

To which will take on during my next flight.

Col Parmjit

“Ode to the fallen soldier”

He was just eighteen when the war broke out

He dared to defend his country without any doubt,

He volunteered to go but his family denied

He firmly insisted for the sake of his nation’s pride;

He grew up listening fascinating tales of WW2

Footsteps of his grandfather he wanted to pursue,

With teary eyes and prayers on her lips

Mother packed his bag as the day dips;

As the Russian military convoys inched towards his land

He picked up Kalashnikov to save his motherland,

While guarding Kyiv bridge with handful of other men

He wrote a letter to his beloved grabbing a pen;

He mentioned that he might not survive this war zone

He may never return to his sweet home,

‘War is an inevitable evil…my love’ he quoted

‘Enemy tanks are approaching’ his fellow shouted;

Despite being outnumbered he still chose to fight

He fought with exemplary courage that night,

Hit by a mortar shell on his chest

The young soldier was finally laid to rest;

( This poem is dedicated to all those Ukrainian soldiers who laid down their lives for defending the sovereignty and integrity of their country in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war)

Tarandeep Singh

Singhpura, Miran Sahib.

Great Soldier of Our Nation

Naib Subedar Bana Singh, born from our land,

Has done great work for the nation

A heroic endeavour, a glorious salvation.

He climbed the mountain of 20,000 feet

Where he and his victory meet.

Time doesn’t wait

And soldier you are great.

You don’t meet your children not your wife

And serve the country throughout your life.

You don’t live in comfort and peace

For our life to be at lease.

Through your story, I mean

You are the finest wearrior I have ever seen. Shranya Jandial (VII D)

Presentation Convent

School Jammu