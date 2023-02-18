Inner Voice

Love Is Real
Chrimson red the sky’s today
How do you feel? Come and say
Cosmos beautiful, stupendous, amazing
Sunshine blushed, the sun is blazing
Maiden gorgeous, sitting beside a tree
Heart is beating but mind is free
Twilight is here, who’s there?
Comes the prince from somewhere
Sitting on horse, huge and white
Gone’s day, here’s the night
Celestial bodies, diamond like stars
Venus is love, not is Mars
Ecstatic universe, so they are
Love is real, rest is bizzare.
Alka Sharma
Rehari Colony.
LIFE AND DEATH
Life and death; without one there cannot be the other.
For some it’s short, but they live it like no other.
For most it’s long, and to be happy they don’t ever bother.
The second we are born is the second we begin to die.
As a child, we live life and don’t worry why.
As we grow, it gets tougher and we don’t want to try.
Like everything else, it will end and we’ll have to say goodbye.
Whether it’s twenty years or one hundred-twenty,
Live it with a purpose to be greater than many.
Most likely life will be long;
Because if you act in the moment life is never kind.
Nidhi Gupta
Sarwal
Beautiful Mistakes
I was a museum full of art , but you had your eyes shut
I was the ocean , but you wanted rivers
I was the moon , but you were busy chasing the stars
I was the rain , but you carried umbrella
I was the diamond , but you liked the gold
I overlooked your flaws, when you were busy finding mine
You kept guessing it to be just a firefly, but I had a star in my fist
You prefered less but I deserved more
Mannat Sabharwal
Search
My eyes search for those roads
Roads leading to my past
With my happy and carefree soul
And no tears or sadness in heart
My eyes search for those people
People who promised to stay
To be with me in every situation
Even when it rains
My eyes search for those places
Places that felt like home..
Where moonbeam heart and sunshine smile
And a princess castle
Lighted in the night
But those place are lost
The people are gone.
The roads broken
And my eyes are swollen
By remembering the days
Where my heart felt awake.
Anuradha Sharma