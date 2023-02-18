Inner Voice

Love Is Real

Chrimson red the sky’s today

How do you feel? Come and say

Cosmos beautiful, stupendous, amazing

Sunshine blushed, the sun is blazing

Maiden gorgeous, sitting beside a tree

Heart is beating but mind is free

Twilight is here, who’s there?

Comes the prince from somewhere

Sitting on horse, huge and white

Gone’s day, here’s the night

Celestial bodies, diamond like stars

Venus is love, not is Mars

Ecstatic universe, so they are

Love is real, rest is bizzare.

Alka Sharma

Rehari Colony.

LIFE AND DEATH

Life and death; without one there cannot be the other.

For some it’s short, but they live it like no other.

For most it’s long, and to be happy they don’t ever bother.

The second we are born is the second we begin to die.

As a child, we live life and don’t worry why.

As we grow, it gets tougher and we don’t want to try.

Like everything else, it will end and we’ll have to say goodbye.

Whether it’s twenty years or one hundred-twenty,

Live it with a purpose to be greater than many.

Most likely life will be long;

Because if you act in the moment life is never kind.

Nidhi Gupta

Sarwal

Beautiful Mistakes

I was a museum full of art , but you had your eyes shut

I was the ocean , but you wanted rivers

I was the moon , but you were busy chasing the stars

I was the rain , but you carried umbrella

I was the diamond , but you liked the gold

I overlooked your flaws, when you were busy finding mine

You kept guessing it to be just a firefly, but I had a star in my fist

You prefered less but I deserved more

Mannat Sabharwal

Search

My eyes search for those roads

Roads leading to my past

With my happy and carefree soul

And no tears or sadness in heart

My eyes search for those people

People who promised to stay

To be with me in every situation

Even when it rains

My eyes search for those places

Places that felt like home..

Where moonbeam heart and sunshine smile

And a princess castle

Lighted in the night

But those place are lost

The people are gone.

The roads broken

And my eyes are swollen

By remembering the days

Where my heart felt awake.

Anuradha Sharma