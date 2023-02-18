A tribute through Words

O P Sharma

Name of the Book : Poems and Quotes on life

Author : Anu Gupta

Language : English

Publisher :Rohini Printing Industries,

Rehari Colony, Jammu

‘Poems and Quotes on life” is the third anthology of poems from the pen of an aspiring poet Anu Gupta. Her first book of poetry in English titled “Enigma of Life” was published in the year 2021 and the second book in Hindi titled Shabadanjali was also published in the same year.

Her third book “Poems and Quotes on life ”touches various aspects of human life by depicting human emotions as well as conflicts in a very simple yet impressive manner.

Her notable poems include Dreams are Doorways, I miss your Lullaby, The wandering heart, the last train, Yearning, Endless Craving, Whose sleep Will you steel now and many more. The author has vividly portrayed sublime feelings and thoughts through her poems. Her poems reflect her emotional side as well as her sensitivity while choosing the topics of grave concern.

She seems to be a poet on a mission to bring a reform in society through her pen. Her poems can become a source of inspiration to budding writers as well as for the youth of the next generation.

In the poem titled “Whose sleep will you steel now”, which she has addressed to her son, the significant stanza opens as follows:

You are no more a toddler now

As you have outgrown my lap

The days have gone beyond my reach

When you used to disturb me amid my nap

In her poem ‘Life goes on’, she has laid emphasis on the necessity of moving on with each phase of life. In this impressive stanza, she underscores the importance of consistency in human life :-

Stillness results in stagnation

Consistency brings results

To move on, is nature’s call and demand

With acceptance and will,

Every trouble one can easily withstand

This is just an example and I have to say that other poems too are equally impressive, profitable and meaningful to the readers.

The poetry bears the stamp of quality in another stanza of one poem “Secrets Of Heart”

No matter it is not bigger than a fist

Still many hidden secrets are there to exist

Gets revealed to the ones, whom it loves

Howsoever strongly it tries to resist

One more stanza in poem “The Road taken” is equally appealing:-

The road is to be taken with pre-meditative mind

Lest crossroads coming on the way make one momentarily blind

No matter road less travelled may take too long

But one reaches final destination to which one belongs

This poetic composition ‘Poems and quotes on life’ is compilation of not only poems covering varied emotions human experience but also various inspirational quotes touching different aspects of human life. Few quotes which appealed me a lot are as under:-

First crush is like a toddler’s walk

Arousing one’s excitement is at its peak

Unaware of the upcoming steps in row

One gets pulled by its tow

Acceptance is all one needs

To become receptive of His grace

Surrender to His will

Brings one closer to the things to chase

Whenever a cloud gets heavier with the water it holds, it brings rain

Likewise tears starts felling when eyes are unable to restrain

That’s why crying while explaining is a different form of pain

The beautiful message conveyed by Sunflowers is that those who change their direction with the direction of light are sure to get enough sunlight for their overall growth and development.

This book consists of 111 pages and has an attractive cover page designed by budding artist ‘Samanvay Gupta’ This book is well printed on pages of superior quality and the font is easily legible even to the readers with poor vision. The back page reveals the photographs of her parents-in-law namely Lt. Lal Chand Pargal and Lt. Susheela Devi. The poet has given a tribute to them through this book.

‘Poems and quotes on life ‘ is an admirable literary piece well knitted with simplicity and the beauty of language. It touches the rank of high quality of poetry. I have gone through this poetic composition and found myself engrossed with in it. It is recommended that readers should go through it and they are definitely going to find it profitable for them. The poet is encouraged and advised to continue to pursue her literary pursuit by contributing in the field of Poetry through her ideas in times ahead. Wishing her good luck in her future endeavours and writers like her can prove to be an asset to the society and a torchbearer for the future generations. The book is interesting and must be read by one and all.

