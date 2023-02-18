A tribute through Words

O P Sharma
Name of the Book : Poems and Quotes on life
Author : Anu Gupta
Language : English
Publisher :Rohini Printing Industries,
Rehari Colony, Jammu
‘Poems and Quotes on life” is the third anthology of poems from the pen of an aspiring poet Anu Gupta. Her first book of poetry in English titled “Enigma of Life” was published in the year 2021 and the second book in Hindi titled Shabadanjali was also published in the same year.
Her third book “Poems and Quotes on life ”touches various aspects of human life by depicting human emotions as well as conflicts in a very simple yet impressive manner.
Her notable poems include Dreams are Doorways, I miss your Lullaby, The wandering heart, the last train, Yearning, Endless Craving, Whose sleep Will you steel now and many more. The author has vividly portrayed sublime feelings and thoughts through her poems. Her poems reflect her emotional side as well as her sensitivity while choosing the topics of grave concern.
She seems to be a poet on a mission to bring a reform in society through her pen. Her poems can become a source of inspiration to budding writers as well as for the youth of the next generation.
In the poem titled “Whose sleep will you steel now”, which she has addressed to her son, the significant stanza opens as follows:
You are no more a toddler now
As you have outgrown my lap
The days have gone beyond my reach
When you used to disturb me amid my nap
In her poem ‘Life goes on’, she has laid emphasis on the necessity of moving on with each phase of life. In this impressive stanza, she underscores the importance of consistency in human life :-
Stillness results in stagnation
Consistency brings results
To move on, is nature’s call and demand
With acceptance and will,
Every trouble one can easily withstand
This is just an example and I have to say that other poems too are equally impressive, profitable and meaningful to the readers.
The poetry bears the stamp of quality in another stanza of one poem “Secrets Of Heart”
No matter it is not bigger than a fist
Still many hidden secrets are there to exist
Gets revealed to the ones, whom it loves
Howsoever strongly it tries to resist
One more stanza in poem “The Road taken” is equally appealing:-
The road is to be taken with pre-meditative mind
Lest crossroads coming on the way make one momentarily blind
No matter road less travelled may take too long
But one reaches final destination to which one belongs
This poetic composition ‘Poems and quotes on life’ is compilation of not only poems covering varied emotions human experience but also various inspirational quotes touching different aspects of human life. Few quotes which appealed me a lot are as under:-
First crush is like a toddler’s walk
Arousing one’s excitement is at its peak
Unaware of the upcoming steps in row
One gets pulled by its tow
Acceptance is all one needs
To become receptive of His grace
Surrender to His will
Brings one closer to the things to chase
Whenever a cloud gets heavier with the water it holds, it brings rain
Likewise tears starts felling when eyes are unable to restrain
That’s why crying while explaining is a different form of pain
The beautiful message conveyed by Sunflowers is that those who change their direction with the direction of light are sure to get enough sunlight for their overall growth and development.
This book consists of 111 pages and has an attractive cover page designed by budding artist ‘Samanvay Gupta’ This book is well printed on pages of superior quality and the font is easily legible even to the readers with poor vision. The back page reveals the photographs of her parents-in-law namely Lt. Lal Chand Pargal and Lt. Susheela Devi. The poet has given a tribute to them through this book.
‘Poems and quotes on life ‘ is an admirable literary piece well knitted with simplicity and the beauty of language. It touches the rank of high quality of poetry. I have gone through this poetic composition and found myself engrossed with in it. It is recommended that readers should go through it and they are definitely going to find it profitable for them. The poet is encouraged and advised to continue to pursue her literary pursuit by contributing in the field of Poetry through her ideas in times ahead. Wishing her good luck in her future endeavours and writers like her can prove to be an asset to the society and a torchbearer for the future generations. The book is interesting and must be read by one and all.
(starline.syndicate.service@gmail.com)
A tribute through Words
O P Sharma