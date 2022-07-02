inner voice

Last Goodbye

Abusing and fighting, accusing, and denying

I can’t believe that I’m still with you

You say that I’m worthless

You say that I’m wretched,

But I failed to know why?

I locked myself in the bathroom

Drowning myself in my sorrows

Heaven seems to be so far and yet so close

I can hear your voice in my head

Waiting for the nightmare to end

There’s so much smoke in my mind

And you’re accusing me all the time

I hear the sound of an ambulance

I’m begging them to let me die

I’m begging them to let me end this nightmare and go to the afterlife

I can feel the demons coming

They’re taking me home

So, this is a goodbye for the first and the last time

-Arushi Rai

I dream about you

Every night I sleep , I dream about you for a while,

Before my sorrows wake me up,

And form a pile .

A glimmer of your sight cheers up my day ,

Just like the winters sun peeping through my curtain drape!

Clinched to your soul, even though we met once,

But can’t say much as I am the guy who only runs

The day we met, you froze me like ice,

You became the flavour to my spice and the curry to my rice !

Of all the days that were good,

And thanks to the ones which were bad ,

Swear to God, it was the best time I ever had!

An arrow pierced my heart and made it bleed !

That was a reflection of our bond like soil and seed!

Arnav Sharma

Balota Upperla

The light

One day as I decide to walk

Walk into the night full of darkness

I see a glint of light

Glint full of affection

As the evil darkness covers the glint of love ,

I decide to ramble into the dimness again

As I walk and walk into the sunless night

All of a sudden I plummet into a deep trench

Like a ship sinking into a deep ocean

A deep ocean full of wickedness and woe

I try and try to make my way out

Out or the sinful and corrupt ocean

As hard as I try I keep falling deeper and deeper

I realise it’s to late

And wish if I could turn back the clock

And make sure the light defeated the dark

But then instantly I see a splash of light again

This time it’s filled with more stronger feeling of love and affection

As I try to move closer towards the light

It wraps me with its blanket of calmness and peace

And whispers in my ear

Don’t worry , I will always be with you

As your mom and dad

– Amani