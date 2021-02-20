Inner Voice

Who I Am?

Who I am? Scribbler.

Scribbler, behind an unfinished thought

Some untold, untitled poetries

And crinkly page,with which a pen fought.

Who I am? Alexithymic.

Alexithymic, with billions of emotions

Falling down into the abyss of despair

And tears forming entire warm oceans.

Who I am? Artist.

Artist, behind a messy portrait

Some smashed bushy paintbrushes

And abandoned colours in the mixing palatte.

Who I am? Pollyanna.

Pollyanna, with a perfect fake smile

Carrying loads of unspoken hatred

And some back fond memories to compile.

Who I am? Perfectionist.

Perfectionist, with a broken inner soul

Some badly crushed fantasies

And a completely ungraceful half role.

Dakshita Sharma

(Kendriya Vidyalaya Lakhanpur)

“GUILTY”

She bled, she wept, she crawled , she crept,

Came no one; who used her and swept,

among them stood I, numb; perplexed,

yearning to help in the structure so vexed.

She kept urging for must help,

for punishment deserved that proudy whelp,

she kept whimpering among the crowd,

who’s mere looker-on ready with shroud..

There seemed a look that shook so hard,

for she’s responsible for lowering her guard,

My manhood bore I and kept my stand,

and grabbed my conscience my own wedding band…

Her scuffle was grave and she; alone,

for me to say, felt unclad as roan,

To hail with that brat won’t let me sleep,

So Guilty am I, she died and I weep..

Kulbushan Gupta

Jammu

Polythene

YES, I am hazardous

pollutant terrible.

Ferocious and fatal,

destructive incredible.

For some I am a boon,

for some I am a bane.

Somewhere a gain,

somewhere a pain.

Though I am banned,

still in the ring.

Though an out law,

still I am a king.

Here and there

everywhere,

I reside and move,

without any fear.

Veg and non-veg,

do I carry.

Grocery items,

products of dairy.

I am colourful,

light in weight.

People love me,

Law’s but hate.

For Legislature I am a foe,

and for Executive I am a friend.

Former opposes,

later defend.

I thank all those,

who wish me to live.

My well wishers are more,

antagonists a few.

Yes, I am your near,

have a countrywide fame.

Your very dear,

Polythene is my name.

Pankaj Raina

Durga Nagar