Inner Voice

Who I Am?
Who I am? Scribbler.
Scribbler, behind an unfinished thought
Some untold, untitled poetries
And crinkly page,with which a pen fought.
Who I am? Alexithymic.
Alexithymic, with billions of emotions
Falling down into the abyss of despair
And tears forming entire warm oceans.
Who I am? Artist.
Artist, behind a messy portrait
Some smashed bushy paintbrushes
And abandoned colours in the mixing palatte.
Who I am? Pollyanna.
Pollyanna, with a perfect fake smile
Carrying loads of unspoken hatred
And some back fond memories to compile.
Who I am? Perfectionist.
Perfectionist, with a broken inner soul
Some badly crushed fantasies
And a completely ungraceful half role.
Dakshita Sharma
(Kendriya Vidyalaya Lakhanpur)
“GUILTY”
She bled, she wept, she crawled , she crept,
Came no one; who used her and swept,
among them stood I, numb; perplexed,
yearning to help in the structure so vexed.
She kept urging for must help,
for punishment deserved that proudy whelp,
she kept whimpering among the crowd,
who’s mere looker-on ready with shroud..
There seemed a look that shook so hard,
for she’s responsible for lowering her guard,
My manhood bore I and kept my stand,
and grabbed my conscience my own wedding band…
Her scuffle was grave and she; alone,
for me to say, felt unclad as roan,
To hail with that brat won’t let me sleep,
So Guilty am I, she died and I weep..
Kulbushan Gupta
Jammu
Polythene
YES, I am hazardous
pollutant terrible.
Ferocious and fatal,
destructive incredible.
For some I am a boon,
for some I am a bane.
Somewhere a gain,
somewhere a pain.
Though I am banned,
still in the ring.
Though an out law,
still I am a king.
Here and there
everywhere,
I reside and move,
without any fear.
Veg and non-veg,
do I carry.
Grocery items,
products of dairy.
I am colourful,
light in weight.
People love me,
Law’s but hate.
For Legislature I am a foe,
and for Executive I am a friend.
Former opposes,
later defend.
I thank all those,
who wish me to live.
My well wishers are more,
antagonists a few.
Yes, I am your near,
have a countrywide fame.
Your very dear,
Polythene is my name.
Pankaj Raina
Durga Nagar