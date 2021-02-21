Initiate steps for early adoption of NEP: LG

Nod to School of Pharmacy, 8 new programs

*Presides over 32nd meet of SMVDU Council

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Feb 21: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today presided over the 32nd meeting of Executive Council of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU).

The Executive Council, led by the Lt Governor took several important decisions for bringing qualitative improvement in overall functioning of the University.

The Lt Governor, who is also the Chancellor of SMVDU, called for initiating necessary steps facilitating early adoption of New Education Policy-2020. He directed the University Administration that the implementation of various provisions of National Education Policy-2020 be taken up in the forthcoming session itself.

While appreciating the ranking obtained by the university in various national and international forums like NIRF 2020, Times Higher Education Impact Ranking, and Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA 2020), the Lt Governor advised the University Authorities to further work towards enhancing the industry interaction and consultancy work by the faculty members by undertaking Student-Teacher exchange programs for further capacity enhancement.

He suggested for increasing interaction with other universities and exploring opportunities for tie-ups with foreign universities.

Speaking to the Vice Chancellors of SMVDU, Jammu University, and Kashmir University, present in the meeting, the Lt Governor emphasized that the Universities within J&K should work closely towards creating a mechanism for exchange of students and faculty while also implementing the provisions of National Education Policy 2020 at the earliest.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University has adopted high quality benchmarks in research and academics and is well poised for expanding its bouquet of programs to include new contemporary inter-disciplinary programs, observed the Lt Governor.

While noting the successful launch of 08 new Integrated programs (with exit option), the Lt Governor also directed the University Authorities to work towards offering more programs in the field of Education, Vedic Studies and Pharmacology, besides enhancing the strength of students commensurate to the available faculty and other resources.

The Council also appreciated the steps taken by the University for smooth conduct of class-work and examination in online mode and the methods adopted for the same in the interest of the students including use of LMS (Digital repository of video lectures and presentations), Flipped classes methodology and free access to Coursera MOOCs for the students and faculty of the university during the lockdown.

In a brief presentation, the Vice Chancellor, SMVDU highlighted the achievements of the University including 78th Rank among Engineering Institutions in NIRF 2020, 71st rank globally and 4th Rank in India in the Times Higher Education Impact Ranking 2020, and the ranking in the band 6th-25th in ARIIA 2020.

He also highlighted the research and innovation framework which has been established to improve the quality of teaching, research, and innovation.

The agenda for the meeting contained significant items for approval, ratification, and information. Prominent among these were the amendments to the Ph.D. Ordinance, Academic Rules & Regulations, starting of B. Pharmaceutical program, Faculty Start-up policy, grievance redressal mechanism, adoption of SWAYAM ARPIT, GFR 2017 Rules, amendments in the statutes, Revised Budget FY 2020-21, Proposed Budget 2021-22 etc. Proposal for start of M.Sc. (Nursing) program for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Nursing College was also taken up.

Meanwhile, the Lt Governor also planted a sapling of mango tree in the University premises on the occasion.

The meeting was attended by Prof. K.K. Agrawal, Chairman, National Board of Accreditation (NBA) and former Pro Vice-Chancellor, GJU Hisar and founder Vice-Chancellor GGS Indraprastha University, Delhi; Prof. Manoj Dhar, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu; Prof. Talat Ahmad, Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir; Sh. Nitishwar Kumar , Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; Ramesh Kumar, CEO SMVDSB; Prof. V.K. Bhat, Dean Faculty of Humanities and Social Science; Prof. A.K. Sharma, Dean Faculty of Science; Dr. Balbir Singh, Dean of Student Welfare; Prof. Eswaramoorthy, Registrar; Dr. R.K. Mishra, Head, School of Mechanical Engineering; Dr. Anil Tiwari, Head, School of Philosophy & Culture.

Earlier, the Lt Governor also visited the Holy Cave Shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji and paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum. He prayed for peace, progress, and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.