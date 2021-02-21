All 9 accused involved in attacking, injuring SHO arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 21: Police arrested all the nine accused, who were involved in attacking and injuring Station House Officer (SHO) Bishnah Tahir Yousaf last week.

This was stated by Superintendent of Police (SP) Headquarters Jammu Aadil Hamid while interacting with media persons here today.

Divulging the details, SP informed that SHO Bishnah Tahir Yousaf on the night of February 14 this year got information of smuggling of bovines in Lalyana area of Bishnah.

“After getting information, SHO along with his team went to the spot and tried to stop the smuggling bid. Suddenly taking the benefit of darkness bovine smugglers attacked SHO and his team with sticks and sharp edged weapons”, SP said, adding that SHO Tahir Yousaf got injured and was shifted to GMC Jammu for treatment.

SP informed that a case under FIR Number 24/2021 under Sections 307, 353, 336, 332, 427, 147, 148 and 149 IPC and 4/25 Arms Act was lodged at Police Station Bishnah on the written docket produced by second Incharge patrolling SI Pawan Kumar and investigation started.

During the course of investigation, special teams led SDPO RS Pura Shabir Khan and Incharge SHO Bishnah Inspector Anil Choudhary, SHO Miran Sahib Inspector Aijaz Wani, SHO Arnia Inspector Harjeet Singh and Inspector Davinder were constituted.

“Police teams raided many hideouts of the smugglers in Lalyana and Waziruchak and collaborating the technical and human intelligence rounded up around three associates of smugglers. After through questioning of the trio led to unearthing of whole incident and evidence collected suggested involvement of other main accused in the commission of crime”, SP stated.

On this, accused persons identified as Wali Mohammad, son of Lal Hussain of village Chak Murar, Tehsil Bishnah, District Jammu, Farooq Ali alias Bamboo alias Kana, son of Kala Khan of Village Karail Manashan, Tehsil Bishnah, District Jammu, Mohammad Younis, son of Lal Hussain of Village Chorli Kothey, Tehsil Bishnah, District Jammu, Alam Hussain, son of Nawab Din of Village Tara Chak, Tehsil Bishnah, District Jammu, Manshu Ali, son of Bagh Ali of Bari-Brahmana District Samba, Mohammad Baru, son of Mohammad Yousaf of Bari Brahmana District Samba, Farman Ali, son of Bali Din of village Kotli Bhawana, Tehsil Bishnah, District Jammu, Siraj Din, son of Bashir Ahmed of Village Chorli, Teshil Bishnah, District Jammu and Shah Din, son of Kala Khan of Bari Brahmana District Samba were arrested, SP Headquarters informed.

Further investigation into the case is going on.

The whole operation was conducted under the supervision of SP Headquarters Jammu Aadil Hamid and SSP Jammu Shridhar Patil.