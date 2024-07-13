Infrastructure & Tourism Development

The high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary to review the progress of highway construction across Jammu and Kashmir marks a pivotal step towards the region’s holistic development. The strategic focus on expanding and enhancing the network of national highways signifies the Government’s commitment to transforming J&K’s infrastructure, fostering economic growth, and boosting tourism. In J&K, a region with challenging terrain and significant strategic importance, developing robust road infrastructure is important. The detailed review meeting, attended by senior functionaries and representatives from various executing agencies, underscored the multifaceted approach required to tackle the complexities of infrastructure projects in the region.

The Chief Secretary’s insistence on avoiding unilateral changes in project timelines and ensuring regular monitoring reflects a pragmatic approach to project management. Such diligence is crucial in preventing delays that can escalate costs and hinder progress. By addressing court cases, land disputes, and other execution challenges proactively, the administration aims to create a conducive environment for seamless project implementation. A significant development is the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway. With various phases of the project expected to be completed by September 2025, this expressway will significantly enhance connectivity between the northern states and J&K. It will spur economic activity, reduce travel time, and improve accessibility to remote areas.

The near completion of the Ring Road Jammu project, with only minor works and a tunnel pending, is another milestone. Set to be completed by June 2025, this project will alleviate traffic congestion in Jammu City, providing a smoother and faster transit route for commuters and tourists alike. The Srinagar Ring Road project, with 42.8% progress and a completion target of June 2025, promises to enhance intra-regional connectivity. The planned phases, including Magam-Pandach and Lasjan-Pandach via Dalgate, will open new avenues for economic development and ease traffic flow within the Kashmir Valley. Similarly, the completion of the Banihal Bypass by September this year and the other viaducts by June 2025 on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is poised to improve connectivity between the two major cities of J&K.

Upgrading critical routes like the Narbal-Baramulla-Uri highway and the commencement of work on the Sangrama Flyover, Baramulla Bypass, and Pattan Bypass highlight the balanced approach to infrastructural development. These projects are not merely about building roads but about building lifelines that connect people, cultures, and economies. Furthermore, the focus on significant projects such as the rehabilitation of the Jawahar Tunnel, the construction of flyovers in Bemina, Sanatnagar, and Nowgam, and the development of the Jammu-Akhnoor elevated corridor underscores a comprehensive strategy, addressing the needs of various regions within J&K and thereby promoting balanced regional development.

With the completion of the road network, a focused approach to developing new tourist destinations will get a major boost. The Tourism Department, funded by the World Bank, aims to create new tourist destinations. This initiative is visionary, recognising the untapped potential of J&K’s diverse landscapes. By focusing on lesser-known destinations and creating tourist circuits that offer adventure, nature, leisure, pilgrimage, and eco-tourism activities, the administration seeks to diversify and enrich the tourism portfolio. The integration of existing infrastructure with new developments, ensuring adequate bed capacity, surface and air connectivity, communication networks, medical facilities, and sanitation, reflects a holistic approach to tourism development. The emphasis on creating master plans for these destinations ensures that the growth is sustainable and aligned with environmental and cultural preservation. Tourism is a vital sector for J&K, capable of generating employment, fostering cultural exchange, and driving economic growth. By identifying and developing new tourist circuits, the administration is laying the groundwork for a more resilient and diversified tourism economy. This, coupled with the enhanced connectivity provided by the new highways and road projects, is expected to attract more tourists, both domestic and international, to the region. As these roads and tourist circuits become operational, they will transform the physical landscape and also catalyse socio-economic development, fostering prosperity and peace in the region.