IGP holds security review regarding Muharram

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 13: IGP Kashmir Zone V.K Birdi today chaired a security review meeting regarding Muharram at PCR Kashmir, during which a number of directives were issued to the officers, including effective management of traffic and crowd control.

The meeting focused on various security arrangements put in place for upcoming Muharram during which a large number of religious processions are expected to be taken in various parts of the valley.

“The security measures related to challenges in the management of mourning processions, crowd control, traffic regulation and maintenance of law & order during the period were also discussed,” police said in a statement.

The meeting was attended by DIG CID Srinagar, DD IB Srinagar, DIG SSB Kashmir, DIG Armed Kashmir, DIsG of Kashmir Zone Police, DIsG of CRPF South, North & Ops Sector Srinagar, DIG BSF Panthachowk & DIG ITBP Kashmir participated. The meeting was also attended by DC SB Srinagar, SSP Srinagar, SSP Traffic Rural & City, SSP CID CIK, SSP APCR Srinagar, SSP Security Kashmir, SSP PCR Kashmir, all district SSPs of Kashmir Zone and other officers.

IGP Kashmir also directed the officers to ensure foolproof security arrangements to ensure peaceful conduct of the events.

“He also directed the officers to increase surveillance upon ANEs and mischief mongers and also increase vigil during night processions.”

IGP also advised the officers to visit Imambargahs and Mosques to review the security arrangements and conduct coordination meetings with both Sunni and Shia community members.

He stressed for engagement with the Shia community leaders and members, seeking their cooperation for safe and peaceful conduct of all the events.

IGP directed the district heads to devise comprehensive security strategies and route plans in their respective districts so as to prevent any untoward event.

Lastly, the officers also briefed IGP Kashmir regarding the ongoing SANJY and its status.

Birdi directed the officers to ensure that cut-off timings are strictly adhered so as to ensure safety of pilgrims during their movement.