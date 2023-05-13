JCO Injured As Army Foils Infiltration Bid In J&K’s Baramulla

Srinagar, May 13: A Junior Commissioned Officer of was injured as Army foiled an infiltration bid of terrorists near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector, defence officials said on Saturday.

They said the JCO received minor injuries during the exchange of fire in Uri sector of Baramulla district.

Officials said the bid was foiled by alert troops early morning when suspected movement was observed in the sector.

“There was an exchange of fire between terrorists and own troops. Post the firing, Pak side tried to fly a Quadcopter as well over the incident site but on being fired at from own side quickly withdrew,” officials said.

“The Quadcopter issue definitely brings to fore the complicity between the terrorists and the Pak Army in providing due assistance during acts of infiltration,” they added.

A search operation is underway in the area.

The bid was foiled at a time when security apparatus is on a high alert across J&K as Srinagar is hosting the G20 meeting scheduled later this month. (Agencies)