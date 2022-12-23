Industry Can Contribute In Promoting StartUp Culture In J&K: Dr Jitendra

NEW DELHI, Dec 23 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said that the Industry can contribute in promoting StartUp culture in Jammu & Kashmir, which is yet to take off in a big way in that region. A joint effort by industry, academia and innovators can help change the status-quoist mindset, he said.

During an interactive meet hosted by national office-bearers and the J&K chapter of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here, the Minister said, the Modi government is providing all support, both technical as well as financial, and the Industry needs to be an equal stakeholder right from the beginning in every new StartUp venture, so as to generate sustainable and attractive avenues of livelihood.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, J&K has huge unexplored potential of Agri-tech Start-ups as the geography and climatic conditions here favour the cultivation of medicinal and aromatic plants. He said, the success of Aroma Mission or ‘Purple Revolution’ and lavender entrepreneurship bear testimony to the win-win proposition for both farmers as well as youth entrepreneurs.

The present as well as potential stakeholders, said Dr Jitendra Singh, should come out with an open mind and futuristic vision for the overall growth of the UT. The Minister recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last year, while meeting the political representatives from J & K, called for removing Dilli ki Doori (the distance from Delhi) as well as Dil ki Doori (the distance from the heart). He said, this is possible only when the StartUp and entrepreneurship trends currently prevailing in the rest of the country find a place in J&K as well.

Dr Jitendra Singh promised all help from departments of Department of Biotechnology, CSIR, Department of Atomic Energy for successful ventures of Agri-tech StartUps in Jammu and Kashmir. He pointed out that apart from Aroma Mission, Biotech KISAN Hub has rejuvenated 40 orchards till date under rejuvenation of apple orchards, where a very innovative methodology has been used to transform the old and non-productive orchards into more productive ones. He said, for this to succeed, the youth have to shed the the “government job” mind-set.

Sayed Ehsan Javaid, Chairman of CII UT Council, Jammu and Kashmir said, since the abrogation of article 370 post august 5th 2019, they have adopted the theme “Making J&K an Aspirational Destination” by playing a proactive role as a catalyst for sustainable development of the UT and making it an aspirational destination for Investments, Quality Education, and Advanced Infrastructure.

Javaid said, going forward, CII would like to work in the areas where the UT has a huge untapped potential through policy dialogue, sectoral events, B2B and B2G platforms and investment meets. CII will leverage its resources and vast network across the Globe to work with the Jammu & Kashmir Government.