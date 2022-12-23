AC approves double carriage way road from Rajouri to BGSBU

JAMMU, Dec 23: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the proposal for upgradation of 8 kms of Road from District Headquarters Rajouri to Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU).

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K attended the meeting.

The Road being a vital link to the University also provide connectivity to a population of about 20000 souls residing in different pockets/ villages viz. Dhanore Jarallan, Dhanore Dhiandian, Chowdhary Nar and Rathal, suburbs of Rajouri Town.

Accordingly, AC approved the Construction of road from Rajouri to BGSBU of the Length of 8.00 Kms (7.00 Kms Flexible + 1.00 Kms Rigid pavement) at an estimated cost of Rs.31.52 Crore for widening of the existing 6.00 Meter to 10.00 meter width having carriage way of 7.00 Meter and corridor of 14.00 Meter.