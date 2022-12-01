Industry 4.0 technologies and the 4th industrial revolution is driving economic growth and building skills for future jobs: LG Sinha

Lt Governor inaugurates 8th National Conference & Exhibition on emerging & innovative trends in engineering technology

Extraordinary engineering innovations will not only change our lives but also shape the future to realise socio-economic goal. Rapid adoption of digitisation in many fields of manufacturing & business will ensure smart factories significantly increase output of production lines: LG

The impact of climate change is also visible in new & extraordinary innovations changing our lives. Industry experts, engineers, academic experts and the platforms like NCEEITET have an important role to invent new tools, new products and future path for prodigious change: LG

High performance industry 4.0 tools, engineering enterprise, technological dynamism to nurture an innovation-driven economy and our resolve to ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ will propel India to the category of advance economy: LG

Today’s engineering education must sync with tomorrow’s industry, says the LG

In the next 25 years of Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal Khand, the speed of technology evolution will help in achieving sustainable economic, social and environmental goals: LG

Transformation and new invention in energy, material and information technology in the next 5 years will impact engineering sector: LG

Global energy infrastructure will witness re-engineering and solar and wind will become effective and economically productive energy source: LG

Engineers will play a critical role to meet the basic needs of the human society and also to create solutions to modern world challenges, says the LG

Industry 4.0 technologies such as Internet of Things, Automation, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data & Analytics, the Cloud, Simulations etc will allow industries to make data-driven decision, increase efficiency and accomplish the goal of smart factory: LG

Jammu, Dec 1: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated the 8th National Conference & Exhibition on emerging and innovative trends in engineering technology at the Government College of Engineering and Technology, Chak Bhalwal.

Addressing the gathering of students and technocrats from across the nation, the Lt Governor said the Industry 4.0 technologies and the fourth industrial revolution is driving economic growth and building skills for future jobs.

Extraordinary engineering innovations will not only change our lives but also shape the future to realise socio-economic goal. Rapid adoption of digitisation in many fields of manufacturing & business will ensure smart factories significantly increase output of production lines, said the Lt Governor.

The impact of climate change is also visible in new and extraordinary innovations changing our lives. Industry experts, engineers, academic experts and the platforms like NCEEITET have an important role to invent new tools, new products and future path for prodigious change, the Lt Governor observed.

High performance Industry 4.0 tools, engineering enterprise, technological dynamism to nurture an innovation-driven economy and our resolve to ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ will propel India to the category of advance economy, he added.

The Lt Governor emphasized that today’s engineering education must sync with tomorrow’s industry. In the next 25 years of Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal Khand, the speed of technology evolution will help in achieving sustainable economic, social and environmental goals, he added.

Transformation and new invention in energy, material and information technology in the next 5 years will impact engineering sector. Global energy infrastructure will witness re-engineering and solar and wind will become effective and economically productive energy source, the Lt Governor further added.

The Lt Governor said the engineers will play a critical role to meet the basic needs of the human society and also to create solutions to modern world challenges.

He underlined that the Industry 4.0 technologies such as Internet of Things, Automation, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data & Analytics, the Cloud, simulations etc will allow industries to make data-driven decision, increase efficiency and accomplish the goal of smart factory.

Every engineering invention has increased the ease of living. Technology has made the society faster, connected and smarter. This is a new normal and result of innovation and imagination, said the Lt Governor.

Industry 4.0 and new inventions will end the system of working in silos in engineering sector. Different fields of academics & engineering will come together in a self-supporting manner and strong relations will be established between Science, Technology & Information, he added.

The Lt Governor also laid foundation stone of Electrical Engineering Block at GCET Chak Bhalwal and inspected the impressive models and exhibits displayed by the Industry Professionals and Students.

The students were motivated to develop curiosity & inquisitiveness and contribute in the making of AatmaNirbhar J&K and AatmaNirbhar Bharat with breakthrough innovations, discoveries and start-ups, and to find solutions to local problems of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor appreciated Principal GCET, Chak Bhalwal for her outstanding work in taking the institution to new heights.

Saurav Kumar Shah, ED Power Corporation, GoI delivered the keynote address.

Prof Raja Datta, Organising Chairman NCEEITET, IIT Kharagpur shared his valuable insights regarding the conference and its impact.

Sameru Sharma, Principal GCET Jammu in her welcome address highlighted the scope and role of the Conference in providing the platform to students for innovation and incubation and to produce skilled human resource and entrepreneurships. She also spoke on the achievements of the GCET, Chak Bhalwal.

The two-day National Conference & Exhibition on emerging & innovative trends in engineering technology was organised by GCET, Chak Bhalwal Jammu, IIT Kharagpur in association with World Consortium of University.

Prof. Sant Sharan Pathak, ex-Professor, IIT Kharagpur; Hasan Nadeem, Managing Director, CVPPL; Professors, Faculty members, scholars, delegates from across the country, representatives from Industry, technocrats and students were present on the occasion.

Avny Lavasa, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu and senior officers were also present.