Anti-terrorist operations will not stop till last terrorist is eliminated: LG Sinha

Jammu, Dec 1: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday asserted that anti-terrorist operations will not be stopped until the last terrorist is eliminated in the Union Territory.

Sinha also said Jammu and Kashmir has marched a great distance in the last three years in ensuring that no section of society is left behind. “Jammu and Kashmir government is committed that until last terrorist and mentors on the ground are eliminated, anti terrorist operations will not be stopped and assault on terror ecosystem will not be slowed down,” the LG said while inaugurating Amar Jawan Shourya Sthal in Reasi.

He said that fear, corruption and dynasty rule in Jammu and Kashmir for a long time had caused damaged to the social setup here, but during past 2-3 years, there has been a great change.

“The effort is to bring major positive changes in social setup in J&K.” He said that for the past thirty years, cross-border terrorism in the Union Territory has been posing a challenge to us. “It is history in itself, the way the army, paramilitary forces and police has given befitting reply to this challenge.” The LG said that the crackdown against terror came became more intense after the Indian Parliament took a “historic decision” in August 2019 under the command of Prime Minister.

In 2019, the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union territories – Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir – and the Article 370, that granted special powers to the state, was abrogated.

The army, CRPF and police have got many successes and stone-pelting and strike have become part of history now, he said. “Salute to veer naris, our veterans and tributes to all those martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for our country,” Sinha said after laying a floral wreath at Vir Stambh. The LG observed that after the abrogation of Article 370, the ecosystem nurturing terrorism has been dismantled.