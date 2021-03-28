That Pakistan should have the ”meddling” say in our hydro-power projects in Jammu and Kashmir to the extent of assessing and giving its approval to the plans thereof having bearing on the waters of the Indus River, its tributaries, etc looks queer and India in keeping its traditions of honouring bi-lateral and international treaties, on the other hand, should receive all praises from all international quarters. The dire need looks not unjustified in respect of walking out of the pact by India looking to a sort of getting prior approvals from and satisfying Pakistan on points of even irrelevance raised by it on raising of power projects or dealing in any other way with the waters of the Rivers by India but since it cannot be done unilaterally by either country, the established process has to be followed. That apart, after a gap of two years, representatives of both Pakistan and India along with their respective teams met in New Delhi to discuss at length for two days, issues related to the objections and other queries raised by Pakistan in respect of the plans and designs of Pakul Dul and Lower Kalnai hydropower projects, respectively. The Pakul Dul project is of prime importance, in respect of harnessing waters of the Chenab River in Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir for generating of hydroelectric power but since Pakistan relying upon its needs of water from the Chenab under the Indus Water Treaty, treats falsely it to be violating the tenets of the Treaty . In the same way, the other project Lower Kalnain Doda district faces the same type of ”objections ” from Pakistan hence the meeting of Commissioners of the two countries to sort out the issues , which concluded on March 24. With the clear stand put forth by India in the said meeting on both the projects must have left Pakistan satisfied. It can be inferred from the practice emanating from the provisions of the main Treaty that such projects, therefore, require mutually accepted and approved designs as also clarifying the objections failing which international arbitration can be invoked to ”settle” the dispute. The importance given to Treaty signed in the year 1960 between the two countries is so much that at least once in a year Commissioners of the two countries must meet to oversee the provisions of the Treaty are well ”taken care of” . This is despite Pakistan’s habit to raise objections and create impediments and humps in our power projects construction as can be seen right from the year 1970 when India started building power projects so much so in 1984 Pakistan raised objections in respect of Tulbul Power Project compelling India to stop it unilaterally that time. In the same way, it raised objections in Kishan Ganga Power project. Following Uri attack, India had to review working of the Treaty linking it with the menace of increased involvement of Pakistan in terror acts against India as “Blood and water cannot flow simultaneously.” That, India still sincerely honours the tenets and the provisions of the Treaty though it is increasingly unfavourable to this country, needs to be appreciated. Has India derived the benefits from out of the Treaty that it was entitled to as per its share? Well, the answer is no but the magnanimity of this country can be seen in even parting with its own major share of water which as per the Treaty it is entitled to, liberally giving it to Pakistan in highest traditions of good neighbourliness but that country not only is ungrateful but continues with its agenda of enmity and hatred against this country