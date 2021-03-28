Vacant posts in armed forces

That, as many as 1.07 lakh posts are lying vacant in the armed forces as per the details provided by the Government recently, with the Army leading with a whooping number of 86000 vacancies needs to be looked at from many angles in respect of filling them up. While these figures cannot be on account of the past two or three years but over many years, a comprehensive policy must be adopted to fill them up in phases. It also is to be admitted that on recruitment in the armed forces, there is never any moratorium but is instead a continuous process. The number of vacancies being so many must have been reckoned on the basis of set standards of minimum requirement and on account of retirement, premature retirement and other factors, the number of fresh vacancies thus created being added into the existing number has led to the number being over a lakh. While in today’s warfare and with the use of more technologies requiring less manpower, the old beliefs that more numbers with a country placed it in better and advantageous position in comparison to its adversaries has become obsolete but it also is a fact that deployments being at numerous places, minimum required number must always be available with all the wings of our armed forces. Increased participation of and choosing armed forces as their career, more women were coming forward to join the ranks and there being better incentives and facilities, more and more young people should thus get motivated to join the forces and serve the country.