Indo-Pak armies trade gunfire along LoC in Tangdhar

KUPWARA: The armies of India and Pakistan Friday morning exchanged gunfire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Defence sources said that Pakistani rangers resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in forward areas and targeted the posts of the Indian Army.

They said that the fire was being heavily retaliated by the troops. “The exchange of gunfire is underway at Nachian area,” they said.

The defence sources further said that the exchange of gunfire is still going on in the area.

There are no immediate reports about injury or damage from the spot so far, they said.