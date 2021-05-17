India’s WPI inflation rises to all-time high of 10.49% in April: Govt data

NEW DELHI: The wholesale inflation across the country rose to an all-time high of 10.49 per cent in April, the data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed. A low base of April last year also contributed to the sharp rise in inflation last month.

The wholesale price index (WPI) grew 7.39 per cent during the month of March, while the WPI for February was revised to 4.83 per cent from 4.17 per cent, the data showed. The WPI in April 2020 was at (-)1.57 per cent.

“The annual rate of inflation in April 2021 is high primarily because of rise in prices of crude petroleum, mineral oils viz petrol, diesel etc, and manufactured products as compared the corresponding month of the previous year,” the ministry statement said. (AGENCY)