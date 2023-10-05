India’s voice being heard world over today, Cong has problem with this: Modi

JODHPUR, Oct 5: India’s voice is being heard all over the world today and the Congress has a problem with this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday, accusing the grand old party of beginning to oppose Bharat in its pursuit to oppose the BJP.

Addressing a rally here in the poll-bound state, he slammed the Ashok Gehlot government over the issue of corruption, saying the “paper leak mafia” in Rajasthan has ruined the future of lakhs of youths and they demand justice.

He also talked about the ‘red diary’ — a reference to one possessed by sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha who claimed it contained details about financial transactions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

It has “every black act of corruption by the Congress” and a BJP government will have to be formed in the state to expose it, Modi said.

The BJP, he said, aims to make Rajasthan the number one state in the tourism sector and will take development to every corner on forming the government.

The Congress cares neither about farmers nor soldiers, he charged. “They can’t see anything except the chair… The Congress loves its vote bank more than the interest of the people.”

It is Prime Minister Modi’s third rally within two weeks in the state that goes to polls later this year. The rally was organised at the Ravan ka Chabutara ground in the Sardarpura assembly constituency in Jodhpur, chief minister Gehlot’s seat.

Stories of India’s influence is being heard from across the world — from America to Singapore to Japan — but Congress people do not like it and they feel sad, Modi told the rally, also attended by former chief minister Vasundhara Raje.

“While opposing the BJP, the Congress has started opposing Bharat,” he alleged. “Today India’s voice is being heard all over the world. But, the Congress has a problem with this.”

“The BJP government made India the fifth largest economic power from the 10th position, but the Congress has a problem with this too. But this Modi’s guarantee that in a few years, it (the country’s economy) reaches number three” he said.

The Congress-led state government has made Rajasthan top in the country in terms of corruption and riots, he alleged.

“The BJP government at the Center is making every effort for the development of Rajasthan but it is very sad to see the situation here,'” he said.

The Congress has made Rajasthan top in the country in terms of corruption, riots, and atrocities against women and Dalits, he said.

In its five years, the Congress government here did not take even a single step forward and their power politics continues here 24 hours, he alleged. (PTI)

“The Jodhpur city which was known for peace, there is gang war in broad daylight.A businessman’s son is kidnapped and brutally killed. A Congress MLA says that she is not safe. We can imagine what would be the condition of sisters and daughters,” he said.

The prime minister said the paper leak mafia ruined the future of lakhs of youth here. “The Congress, which had promised unemployment allowance at the time of elections, handed over the youth here to the paper leak mafia. The BJP government will take the strictest action against every such paper leak mafia.”

When the BJP forma its government in Rajasthan, it will bring employment, wipe out the paper leak mafia, and take development to every corner of the state. “It will bring prosperity.”

Earlier at a different venue in Jodhpur, Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development works of about Rs 5,000 crore.

Taking a dig at Gehlot, PM Modi said he was missing from the government programme “because he was confident that everything would be fine if Modi comes”.

“You all have heard about Red Diary. People say that every black act of corruption of the Congress is recorded in this red diary. If you want the secret of this red diary to come out, then it is necessary for you to form a BJP government here,” he said.

Modi also hit out at the Congress and its alliance partners over the women’s reservation bill. “Just a few days ago, the Nari Shakti Vandan Act was passed in Parliament. But this has exposed the leaders of Congress and the arrogant alliance. These people were never in support of women’s reservation. That’s why after this law was made, these people became nervous.”

He said the Congress and its ally are not able to understand how Modi fulfilled this guarantee given to the sisters. These people do not know that Modi’s guarantee means it will be fulfilled, the prime minister said.

On the inauguration and foundation laying of various development works by him in Jodhpur, PM Modi said today the people of Jodhpur and Marwar have received many gifts together.

“Yesterday only, the BJP government decided that now the beneficiary sisters of Ujjwala will get gas cylinders from the central government for just Rs 600. I am sure that with this all you sisters will be able to celebrate festivals with more enthusiasm,” he said.

This decision of the BJP government will benefit 70 lakh families of Rajasthan, he said.

Thanks to policies made after 2014, poverty in the country is reducing rapidly, Modi said. “In just five years, 13.5 crore people have come out of poverty.”

Rajasthan is seeing development due to the continuous efforts of the Centre made in the last nine years, he said. (PTI)