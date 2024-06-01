India’s Permanent Rep to UN Ruchira Kamboj signs off after almost four decades of service

United Nations, June 1: After a distinguished career spanning 35 years, Ruchira Kamboj, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, announced her retirement on Saturday.

Kamboj, the first woman to serve as India’s Ambassador to the UN, joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1987. She took to social media to express her gratitude, stating, ‘Thank you, Bharat, for the extraordinary years and unforgettable experiences.’

Kamboj officially assumed her role on August 2, 2022. Her post announcing her retirement received an overwhelming response, reflecting her impact on Indian diplomacy. Fluent in Hindi, English, and French, she began her diplomatic career in Paris and has served in various significant roles, including Counsellor at India’s Permanent Mission to the UN in New York and India’s Chief of Protocol. Married to businessman Diwakar Kamboj, the couple has one daughter. (PTI)