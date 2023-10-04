India’s Most Affordable and Powerful 5G Smartphone Under 10K, Goes on Sale Today on Amazon

NEW DELHI, Oct 4: Itel, a leading smartphone brand in India, has been democratizing technology by delivering high-quality smartphones under INR 10K. Today, itel takes another giant leap in launching India’s most affordable and powerful 5G Smartphone under 10K, making it an accessible technology for the consumers of Bharat. Itel P55 Power 5G Smartphone is one of its kind in the industry unlike any other brands to be present in this segment. It is equipped with highly aspirational MediaTek dimensity 6080 chipset ensuring uninterrupted and outstanding performance. Meeting the storage demands of our customers, this smartphone boasts an impressive 6GB RAM, complemented by an additional 6GB of memory fusion, and a generous 128GB ROM. The product is exclusively available on Amazon at the enticing price of just INR 8,999 with bank offers. Consumers can buy itel P55 Power 5G from www.Amazon.In/dp/B0CHJN2HNZ.

Commenting on the launch, CEO, itel India, Mr. Arijeet Talapatra, said, “itel has been at the forefront in driving the digital revolution in Bharat, successfully facilitating seamless transition of customers from 2G to 4G. As India is poised to welcome approximately 150 million 5G users by 2024, flagging off a big digital revolution, we are determined to democratize 5G technology making it accessible and affordable for the masses in Bharat.” “The itel P55 Power 5G redefines technology supremacy under 10K segment by offering 5G connectivity with NRCA technology, combined with the powerful MediaTek D6080 chipset, creating a perfect synergy of swift connectivity and outstanding performance. With its ground-breaking features, we aim to elevate the smartphone experience for our valued customers,” said Arijeet. “Today’s launch reiterates the importance of 5G technology and how this launch will enable access to fast internet across all users at an affordable price. The debut of itel P55 Power 5G marks an exciting addition to 5G-enabled smartphones in the sub-INR 10,000 segment on Amazon.In. We at Amazon.In are thrilled to engage with itel India to democratize the 5G revolution in India,” Ranjit Babu, Director, Wireless & Home Entertainment, Amazon India. The itel P55 Power 5G boasts with an astonishing 50MP AI dual camera and an 8MP front camera to capture the perfect moments with ultra-clarity. Catering to the storage needs of the customers, the smartphone comes with 128GB storage paired with an exceptional 6GB RAM along with additional 6GB memory fusion. The smartphone features NRCA technology to enable seamless 5G network connectivity even in areas with low signal strength, enhancing the user experience. After capturing the hearts of millions in the sub-INR 8,000 segment with a path-breaking product line up and the highest proportion of repeat users among first-time buyers, this launch from itel is set to dominate the under INR 10K smartphone segment with aspirational features catered to the youth, providing them with a premium experience. Lightning Fast connectivity: Revolution Unleashed Harnessing the prowess of 5G capabilities, users are set to experience unprecedented connection speeds—ideal for streaming movies, uploading high-resolution photos, and seamlessly sharing voluminous content on-the-go. The itel P55 5G comes equipped with NRCA resulting in better connectivity and faster internet even in low network area, giving 5G++ connectivity. Defying Expectations: MediaTek Dimensity 6080 While the peer brands are still offering Dimensity 6020 chipset in this price range, itel P55 Power 5G has disrupted the market with MediaTek Dimensity 6080, setting the highly competitive benchmark. Unmatched Memory Capabilities

Addressing the discerning need for expansive memory and seamless performance, the P55 Power 5G boasts an impressive 128GB storage and 6GB RAM. Additionally, it offers a 4GB+4GB RAM with 64GB ROM variant to cater to varying storage requirements among consumers. Elevating the standards of smooth performance, the itel P55 Power 5G brings a new dimension to the user experience. Extended Battery Life and Enhanced Security Discover the potency of the itel P55 Power 5G with its robust 5000 mAh battery, complemented by 18W fast-charging capabilities. Along with face recognition, the upgraded side fingerprint sensor adds an extra layer of security to the seamless user experience. Exciting benefits

In addition to its remarkable features within this price range, the brand also offers 1 time screen replacement facility to the users. Price & Availability

The itel P55 Power 5G emerges in two stunning colors: Galaxy Blue and Mint Green. The itel P55 5G with 6GB+128GB variant will be exclusively available in Amazon at INR 8,999 with bank offers. Specs Sheet

P55 5G

Processor

MediaTek Dimensity 6080 Octa Core

Supports NRCA

Yes

RAM & ROM

6GB+6GB RAM + 128 GB ROM online exclusive 4GB+4GB RAM + 64GB ROM Offline exclusive Battery

5000mAH battery

18 W fast charging

Dual Security

Side mounted fingerprint sensor

Face ID

Camera

50 MP AI dual camera

8MP Front Camera

Display

6.6”HD+ water drop

90 hz refresh rate

5G Bands

Supports 10 5G Bands

Color

Galaxy Blue and Mint Green

Screen Replacement

Yes (1 time screen replacement)

