Parth to represent India at Asian Roller Skating C’ship in China

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 4: Delhi Public School (DPS) Jammu, Coach Parth Slathia has been selected for 19th Asian Roller Skating Championship scheduled to be held in Qinhuangdao, China from October 18 to 29.

A skating coach and an alumni (Batch 2018-19) of DPS Jammu, Parth Slathia has been selected to represent India in the upcoming 19th Asian Roller-Skating Championship-2023, specifically in the Inline Hockey event.

The statement said he is six-time state champion and a five-time district champion in Roller Skating apart from that he has won the national level silver and bronze medals. He had demonstrated his prowess in Inter-DPS and CBSE North Zone competitions, earning gold, silver, and bronze medals on more than five occasions, in addition to securing a bronze medal in the CBSE National Games.