India’s internal and external security priority of Modi Govt: Gadkari

JAIPUR: India’s internal and external security is the priority of the Narendra Modi Government, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari told an online rally of BJP workers from Rajasthan on Saturday.

He also said that the work the BJP dispensation has done during its six-year rule, could not be done in the previous 50-60 years.

“Internal and external security of the country is our priority. We have been saying from day one that nationalism is our goal. We want this nation to become happy, prosperous and powerful. We have worked with this idea to make India free from fear, hunger, terror and corruption. So today all our borders are safe,” Gadkari said. (AGENCIES)