COVID-19 death toll rises to 93 in J-K

SRINAGAR: Two coronavirus-related fatalities were reported from Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, pushing the death toll to 93 in the Union Territory, officials said.

A 45-year-old woman Batengoo Khanabal area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district passed away at SKIMS hospital on Saturday, they said.

She tested positive for the virus on Friday and was then shifted to COVID block of the hospital, the officials said.

On Friday night, a 70-year-old woman from Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district died at SMHS hospital here, they said. Her sample was taken on Friday and it returned as positive after her death. (AGENCIES)