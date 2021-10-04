India’s Everest Twins Tashi and Nungshi Malik Summit the Swiss Alps- Make India proud yet again

Mumbai, Oct 4: India’s renowned twin mountaineering sisters Tashi & Nungshi Malik, popularly known as the ‘Everest Twins’, represented India in Switzerland’s ‘100% Women Peak Challenge’.

As part of the challenge the twins summited two 4000m (13,000 ft) peaks in the Swiss Alps. The challenge was launched on International Women’s Day this year as a part of the 100% Women Only campaign this year with an aim to encourage women-only teams to come together to ascend all the forty-eight – 13,000ft peaks in the Swiss Alps.

The Malik twins successfully conquered Mount Breithorn (13,662 ft) & Allalinhorn (13,212 ft),

Nungshi said, “We are thankful to Switzerland for inviting us to represent India and Indian women in this peak challenge! We have always dreamt of scaling the peaks here in the Swiss Alps, because we had heard so much about them from our peers, and the Alps did not disappoint! Both the peaks we scaled were in the car free town of Switzerland- Zermatt. At the top of Allalinhorn, the weather was extremely windy at the top, and the temperatures dropped to minus 5 deg Celsius. The mountain had lots of crevasses to negotiate in the beginning and exposed rock to climb towards the summit and was more technical than Breithorn.”

Tashi said, “This was our very first time experiencing the Swiss Alps, the terrain here is so different to anything that we have done in the past especially in the Himalayas. But it was an amazing adventure for, the visuals from the top of the mountain just took our breath away! The climb to Breithorn was comparatively easier. We would encourage more women who are looking to step out of their comfort zones and try their hand at mountaineering, to visit Switzerland and scale these peaks. The sheer beauty of the Alps and joy of reaching the summit will inspire you to continue and become a seasonal mountaineer.”

Over 400 women from across the world have taken on this challenge so far, including both seasoned mountaineers as well as women who have never climbed a four-thousand-meter peak before.

“Inviting Tashi & Nungshi Malik to Switzerland for the Peak Challenge was an opportunity to connect global travellers, especially women mountaineers, and bring them together to discover all that Switzerland offers in its diverse landscape. On the climb to Mt Breithorn, the twins were also accompanied by two more Indian women who are not professional mountaineers! We hope that India’s representation in this Peak Challenge will inspire more ladies to try out the outdoor life by participating in high-altitude hikes, mountain biking and climbing or camping. Because we truly believe that there is no mountain a woman cannot scale, in the world or in her life!” said Ritu Sharma, Deputy Director, Switzerland Tourism.

All the women reaching the summits have posted celebratory selfies which can be viewed on the Peak Challenge page!

The twins also attempted their first ever- multi pitch ascent on Riffelhorn, which is at an elevation of 9603 ft. The steep bolted routes, slippery rock and exposed sections pose different challenges in themselves and gives the peak a climbing grade of 4a. Apart from the climb, the twins also indulged in few fun activities like jetboating in Interlaken, gliding across the dragon slider on Mount Pilatus, and visiting the Swiss Museum for Transport in Lucerne. The twins could not resist themselves from doing the quintessential SRK move! Their Swiss journey is the one to follow! https://www.instagram.com/myswitzerlandin/ . (Agencies)