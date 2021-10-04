Chairperson DDC Kupwara, delegation of members DDC Srinagar call on Lt Governor

Srinagar, Oct 4: Chairperson District Development Council (DDC) Kupwara, Shri Irfan Panditpuri and delegation of members of DDC Srinagar led by Er Aijaz Hussain called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan today.

The DDC Chairperson submitted a memorandum to the Lt Governor apprising him of the concerning issues and demands of District Kupwara. The demands include additional macadamisation for each DDC constituency, additional funding for irrigation sector, opening a de-addiction centre in the district, besides filling up vacant posts of officers in various government departments in the districts. Haji Farooq Ahmad Mir, Vice-chairperson DDC Kupwara was also present.

The Lt Governor while interacting with the Chairperson and the Vice-chairperson observed that the UT government has been working with an agenda of equitable development of all the regions of the UT, with special focus on its remote and far-flung areas. He assured them of appropriate redressal of all their demands on merit.

Meanwhile, a delegation of DDC members of Srinagar led by Aijaz Hussain also met the Lt Governor and put forth their demands and issues.

The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing and assured that all the genuine demands put forth would be considered and forwarded to concerned departments for redressal of the same.