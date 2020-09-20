India’s Covid Tally Passes 54-Lakh Mark, 92,605 New Cases In A Day

New Delhi: For the second consecutive day, India has reported more recoveries than fresh cases. According to the Health Ministry data this morning, 94,612 people have been cured in the last 24 hours. With this, more than 43 lakh Covid patients have recovered from the infection in the country, pushing the recovery rate close to 80 per cent.

The country recorded 92,605 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours taking its tally past the 54-lakh mark. The number of cases in the country now stand at 54,00,619 , including 10,10,824 active cases.

In the 24-hour period, India, which is the second worst-hit country after US, reported 1,133 deaths linked to the virus, taking the total number of fatalities to 86,752.