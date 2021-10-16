India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 97.23 crores

New Delhi, Oct 16: With the administration of 8,36,118 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 97.23 crores, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

As per provisional reports, till 7 am today, 97,23,77,045 doses have been administered in the country so far through 96,05,482 sessions.

Of the total, 1,03,75,703 health care workers received the first dose and 90,68,232 second vaccine doses; 1,83,61,275 front line workers were administered the first dose and 1,54,90,253 were given the second dose of the vaccine.

According to the health ministry, 39,14,51,891 people in the age group 18-44 years were administered the first dose while 10,85,40,506 were given the second dose.

Also, in the age group of 45-59 years, 16,73,04,569 people have received the first dose and 8,53,97,182 have received the second dose whereas for the people over 60 years, 10,55,20,693 were administered with the first dose and 6,08,66,741 were given the second dose.

Meanwhile, 15,981 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The daily new cases were reported to be less than 20,000 for the past eight days now.

With this, the active caseload is presently 2,01,632, which is the lowest in 218 days and presently constitute 0.59 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 17,861 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients to 3,33,99,961.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.08 per cent, which is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

Also, the weekly positivity rate is at 1.44 per cent which is less than three per cent for the last 113 days now.

The daily positivity rate is reported to be 1.73 per cent and has remained below three per cent for the last 47 days and below five per cent for 130 consecutive days now.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. In the last 24 hours, a total of 9,23,003 tests were conducted, talking the cumulative tests conducted so far to 58,98,35,258. (Agencies)