Employment Oct 16, 2021

Required

Sales Officer – 1 (On Roll) (FMCG Experience must)

Sales Representative – 1

(Off Roll)

Contact

9469212308, 9419261733

URGENT

REQUIREMENT

1. Field Sales (5 Openings)

2. Showroom Sales – (Garment

Store experience) – (2 Openings)

3. Office Boy (1 Opening)

4.Office Admin (1 Opening)

Interested Candidates may call on 7051766240

VACANCY

Opening for sales in Multination Consumer Durable Company.

Qualification: Graduate (min).

Experienced and freshers both can apply .

Salary 9 k – 15k

Kindly Contact: 8716991929, 7006598794

Advanced & Best Technologies Pvt Ltd

Senior Software Developer

(3-5+ years of experience) Salary 25,000-75,000

Skill : C#, Asp.Net, MVC, Entity Framework, LINQ, WebAPI’s, JQuery, HTML, CSS, SQL SERVER, MYSOL, JavaScript

UX Designer

Skills : HTML5, HTML, CSS3, JavaScript, JQery, and APIs wiring, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe illustrator

Min 3+ years of experience, Salary 25,000-60,000

Contact us : 7051002662

Email: jkresume@peoplecentral.co

Job Opportunity

Required

1. Security Guards 2. Security Officers

3. House Keeping Staff 4. Receptionist (Female)

5. Hotel Cleaner Male/Female

Interview Timing: 10 am – 6 pm

Date: 15 October- 16 October

Address: 815A Gandhi Nagar, Near

Dogra Ground, Jammu-180004

Contact number: 7889638793

8899927977, 0913548957

CHEF REQUIRED

Required experienced Chef for Shakes and Sandwich Shop, For Salary & other details

Contact: 9419117709

Jai Chandi Maa

Computer Operator – 1

Salary : 8K – 10 K

Cashier (8) (M/F) Salary : 10 K

Receptionist – 1 (F) Salary : 10 K

Packing Boys Day Shift and Night Shift

Salary : 12000

Tally callers – 1 (F) Salary : 7000

Ph. No: 9797675901

Add: Sanjay Nagar, Jammu

REQUIRED

Salesman required urgently

Candidate with minimum 2 plus years experience in retail medical store location near Karanbagh Gadigarh

Contact No: 7888256403, 8717019401

Job opportunities

Job opportunities of the hospitality sector in Europe, UAE & Maldives. Work visa granted plus handsome salaries and growth opportunities.

Minimum eligibility- anyone below the age of 55 and with decent English skills.

Contact:- 8800604800;

9311972333

Required

One experienced Driver/ Operator of Truck (Ten Tyres) National Permit.

Preference to person living in Rajouri District.

Salary Negotiable.

Contact No: 9419190049, 7051338499, 9419118724, 8825083313

We are Hiring at Viaens

Content Writers (US-based website) — 07

Contact us on 7889374745, 7889952980

Contact Email: hr@viaens.com