India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 158.88 crore

New Delhi, Jan 19: India’a cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 158.88 crore on Wednesday after over 76 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

A statement from the ministry stated that with the administration of 76,35,229 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage reached 1,58,88,47,554, as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,70,80,295 sessions, it read.

Over 56 lakh precautionary doses of the vaccine have been administered.

The ministry informed that 56,66,263 precautionary doses have been administered so far. Of these, 21,52,696 doses were given to healthcare workers, 18,65,300 to frontline workers and 16,48,267 to those above 60 years with co-morbidities.

In the age groups 15-18 years, 3,73,04,693 vaccine doses have been administered.

India COVID vaccination drive completed one year on January 16, 2022.

The drive initially started last year by inoculating vaccines to healthcare workers, it was then expanded to frontline workers, followed by people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with comorbidities on March 1 last year. Later it was also expanded to all above 45 years of age on April 1, 2021 and then those above 18 years of age on May 1, 2021.

The vaccination drive for those between the age group 15-18 was started on January 3, 2022 and for administering the precautionary doses to the healthcare workers, frontline workers and sixty plus individuals then commenced on January 10 this year. (Agencies)